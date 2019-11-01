Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Announces $0.36 Dividend

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of JHG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,206. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela purchased 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.72 per share, with a total value of $129,999.52. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.50 to $23.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

