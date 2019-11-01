Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 372 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19,806.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,659,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,404,121,000 after purchasing an additional 953,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,610,001,000 after purchasing an additional 698,506 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,713,000 after purchasing an additional 401,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 750,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,893,000 after purchasing an additional 370,408 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Cross Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Shares of TEL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.54. 153,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,240. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

