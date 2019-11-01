Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,658 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $21,411,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 305.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,453 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,466,000.

NYSEARCA:IDU remained flat at $$161.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,718. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.78 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.80.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

