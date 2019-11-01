Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115,755 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 763,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 158,849 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 194,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 723.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,632,965. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

