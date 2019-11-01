Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 25.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,698,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,709,000 after purchasing an additional 685,637 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Stephens cut CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Cascend Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.98.

In other news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.90. 52,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,201,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

