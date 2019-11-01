Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177,423 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 410,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BK stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 65,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,830. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

