Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.08

Jangada Mines PLC (LON:JAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 8832105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91.

Get Jangada Mines alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Keith McMaster bought 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($78,400.63).

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.