James Investment Research Inc. Sells 6,504 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

