James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,180 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

LQD stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.54. 412,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,041,451. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.00. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $129.46.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

