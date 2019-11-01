James Investment Research Inc. Invests $10.92 Million in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 890,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,751,000 after purchasing an additional 190,227 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 122,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,598,173 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.14. 1,788,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.98 and a 200 day moving average of $99.82. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.