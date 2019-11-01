James Investment Research Inc. Has $4.80 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,122 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 380.9% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $50.88. 2,559,130 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

