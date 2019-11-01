James Investment Research Inc. Has $16.43 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $16,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,335,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,057,049,000 after purchasing an additional 371,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,015,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 233.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,470,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $912,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,921 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,136,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $689,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 264,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.80, for a total value of $46,787,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $8,316,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.80.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.06. 542,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,737. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $182.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

