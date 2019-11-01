Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Jabil were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 1,804.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 9,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $352,167.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,615,104.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,360. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

