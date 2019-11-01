J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.75

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $94.48, with a volume of 19854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCOM. ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.80.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $156,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $631,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $218,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in J2 Global by 78.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in J2 Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in J2 Global by 263.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in J2 Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

J2 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCOM)

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

