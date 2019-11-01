Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Trading 3.7% Higher

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40, 47,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 29,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on Itafos and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.99.

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate, and ammonium polyphosphate.

