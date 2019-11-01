iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.45. 34,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,278. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $168.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.13 and a 200 day moving average of $162.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

