iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 373,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 30,156 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,909,305. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

