iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $194.50

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $194.50 and last traded at $194.50, with a volume of 85 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.14.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.33.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.