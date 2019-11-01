iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.14% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $310,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $1,301,000.

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $67.46.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

