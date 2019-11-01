iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,743 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $22,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,834,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,314,000 after buying an additional 1,712,448 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,673,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 990,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,429,000 after buying an additional 517,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,056,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after buying an additional 321,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 345,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after buying an additional 263,542 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.89. 2,605,132 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

