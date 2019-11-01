iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.2% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,615 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

