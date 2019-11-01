iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $133,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.18. 787,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,761. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.85. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $198.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

