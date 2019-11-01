iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $307.26. 712,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,188. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $306.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

