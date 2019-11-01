iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,810,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $304.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $306.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

