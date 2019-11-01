iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. C J Advisory Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 82,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,100,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 50,051 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 428,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,523,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $53.95.

