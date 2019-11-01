iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after buying an additional 199,117 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.44. 1,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,073. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.79.

