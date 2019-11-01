iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,436 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,816,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 140.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,785,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,881 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123,980.2% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,699,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,809 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,487,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.99. 223,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,036. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.75 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.