Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,594,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,229,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,733 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at $17,662,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 118.2% during the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 869,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after buying an additional 471,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 429,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IRDM. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BWS Financial set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

IRDM traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. 27,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.07 and a beta of 2.07. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.