Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.807-2.857 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.46.

IQV stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.78. The company had a trading volume of 673,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,395. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.00. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Iqvia has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $410,323,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

