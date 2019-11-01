Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.807-2.857 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.46.
IQV stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.78. The company had a trading volume of 673,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,395. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.00. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Iqvia has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $164.13.
In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $410,323,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
About Iqvia
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
