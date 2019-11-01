IoT Chain Price Up 13.2% This Week (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $11.94 million and $2.23 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Bibox and Bithumb. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00217649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.01395740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042569 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00118330 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002949 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Bithumb, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.