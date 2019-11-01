IOST 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $67.45 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, IOST has traded 54.3% higher against the dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, ABCC, DigiFinex and Livecoin. IOST has a market capitalization of $84.88 million and approximately $67.45 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042511 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.74 or 0.05728922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014904 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046337 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033496 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Livecoin, BitMax, DigiFinex, Upbit, Binance, Cobinhood, IDEX, BitMart, Hotbit, DDEX, CoinBene, OTCBTC, CoinZest, Bitkub, Huobi, Coineal, Kucoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Ethfinex, ABCC, IDAX, Zebpay, Bitrue, OKEx, GOPAX, DragonEX, Koinex, Bithumb, Vebitcoin and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.