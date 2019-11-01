Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Update

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NVIV opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Invivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Invivo Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

