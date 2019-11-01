Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,496. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 133.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.66 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,550.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,061,892 shares of company stock worth $1,241,696,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

