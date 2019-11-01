Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,369 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,080% compared to the average volume of 116 call options.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.27. 298,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,306. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average of $119.36. Medifast has a 52-week low of $95.10 and a 52-week high of $219.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medifast in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on Medifast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medifast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth $320,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 10.5% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 133.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 342,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,463,000 after buying an additional 195,604 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 59.9% in the third quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

