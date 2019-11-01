Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 1st (ABBV, BGNE, CRAI, DRNA, EIDX, GPN, MELI, PINS, SWKS, T)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 1st:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $81.00 to $90.00.

Get AbbVie Inc alerts:

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $180.00 to $200.00.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $53.00 to $59.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price increased by Leerink Swann from $22.00 to $26.00.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $51.00 to $57.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $178.00 to $192.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $660.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $30.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by Nomura from $39.00 to $31.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $36.00 to $22.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners to $22.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $95.00 to $105.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.