Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Stock Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

CZA opened at $73.45 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $73.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.