Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,710,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,188,284. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $197.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.68.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

