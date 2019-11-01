Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $198.77

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $198.77 and last traded at $198.20, with a volume of 858837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.08.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.68.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
