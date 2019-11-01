Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $198.77

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $198.77 and last traded at $198.20, with a volume of 858837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.68.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

