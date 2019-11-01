Invesco Ltd. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Invesco in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

IVZ has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 3,429,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,405. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Invesco has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

