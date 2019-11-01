Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PIE opened at $18.60 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $18.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

