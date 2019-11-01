Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,875,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 267.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 53.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $54.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $54.76.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

