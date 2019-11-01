International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:IGT opened at $13.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 13.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

