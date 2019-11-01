Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) Given New $1,040.00 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from $1,100.00 to $1,040.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Intermolecular to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Intermolecular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intermolecular from $1,100.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Intermolecular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,040.00.

Shares of Intermolecular stock remained flat at $$1.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intermolecular has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.62 million for the quarter. Intermolecular had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intermolecular in the second quarter worth about $1,167,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Intermolecular in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intermolecular in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Intermolecular in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intermolecular by 145.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 505,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

