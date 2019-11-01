Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Receives C$25.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.11. 1,161,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,754. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$641.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$556.00 million. Analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Inter Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.