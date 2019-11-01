Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,996. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $824,315. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,501,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 232,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

