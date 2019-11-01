Intelsat (NYSE:I) Announces Earnings Results

Intelsat (NYSE:I) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Intelsat’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of I traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.60. 52,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.49. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

I has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intelsat and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intelsat from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

