IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CVE IGX traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.74. 26,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,752. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.02. IntelGenx Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$1.06.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that IntelGenx Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.