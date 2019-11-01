Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.39. The company issued revenue guidance of at low end of $1.265-1.280 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.57.

NYSE ITGR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 201,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

