Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Up 5.5% in October

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,200 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 612,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 12,967.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 700,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,790,000 after acquiring an additional 695,185 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 22.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 943,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,219,000 after acquiring an additional 172,758 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at $13,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,619,000 after acquiring an additional 133,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 41.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 434,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,487,000 after buying an additional 126,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Integer has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Integer had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

