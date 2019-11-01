Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 824,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 970,173 shares.The stock last traded at $0.73 and had previously closed at $0.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Intec Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.01.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intec Pharma news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,310.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $71,350 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

